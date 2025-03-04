A feast...from frozen? Sherri French from MomHint showcases Easy Home Meals

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's National Frozen Food Month and a perfect time to highlight how frozen meals can be a fantastic way to access nutrient-rich food. Services like those featured on Easy Home Meals prove that convenience doesn't have to sacrifice quality.

Modern freezing techniques lock in vitamins and minerals at their peak freshness. This means frozen fruits and vegetables can often be more nutritious than "fresh" produce that has traveled long distances. Easy Home Meals and similar services often emphasize using high-quality ingredients that are frozen quickly to maintain their nutritional value. Frozen meals offer unparalleled convenience for busy lifestyles. Having a variety of healthy, pre-portioned meals on hand makes it easier to stick to a balanced diet.

Sherri French from MomHint showcased some of their products.

