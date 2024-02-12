A Day In The Life of a Grand Rapids Ballet Company Dancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

What do you want to do when you grow up? A common question where many people aren't in the career they once wished for as a child.

However, others are living out their dreams every day even though it's still a lot of work. The Fox 17 Morning Mix team got to follow Adriana, a professional dancer with the Grand Rapids Ballet, to see what a day in the life is like for a ballerina.

Want a chance to win tickets to see Adriana perform in Sleeping Beauty? Enter Fox 17's Looped In contest for a chance to win four tickets!

Sleeping Beauty will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall now through February 23-25.