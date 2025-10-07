A Call for Community Healing: Stop The Violence Keep The Peace Unity Walk

The annual call for community healing and action is set! The Stop The Violence Keep The Peace Unity Walk will take place this Saturday, October 11.

The event, which is presented by community leaders, including organizer Samika Douglas from Project Green and Pastor Greg Amunga from Uptown Church, along with the Grand Rapids Police Department and the City of Grand Rapids Office of Special Events, invites everyone to participate in a public stand for unity.

The day’s schedule begins at 10:30 AM with a Community Gathering and Resource Check-in at Rosa Parks Circle. At 11:00 AM, the Unity Walk Begins, as attendees literally walk violence and hate out of the community.

The mission is two-fold: to visibly demonstrate solidarity against violence and to equip community members, especially youth, with the resources needed for long-term safety and success.

The walk’s powerful culmination is a rally back at Rosa Parks Circle dedicated to empowerment. Attendees can expect to hear from impactful speakers who are driving positive systemic change in the city. Crucially, the event is a resource hub, connecting the community with organizations offering essential programs specifically tailored to empower local youth. The afternoon will also feature raffles and networking opportunities.

FOX 17 is committed to being part of a broader solution to challenges in West Michigan through its extensive A Path Forward initiative. This initiative was launched in response to the pressing issue of youth crime, aiming to combat challenges faced by young people who are trying to build a positive future.

