9th grade student raises more than $10K to purchase equipment for Ithaca & Perrinton fire stations

After learning that her local fire department didn't have the equipment they needed, a local student set out on a mission to get those funds and succeeded in a big way.

Zoey Harrison, a ninth-grade student at Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy, raised more than $10,000 to purchase equipment needed to help local first responders rescue victims.

Harrison launched the fundraising campaign in early November, visiting more than 50 local businesses to request their support in meeting her goal of $4,000. After two short weeks, local businesses and community members donated enough funds to purchase the equipment for the GESA Ithaca fire station.

Recognizing Harrison’s efforts to give back to her local community, McDonald’s of Ithaca donated $4,000 to cover the cost of one additional set of equipment for the Gratiot Emergency Services Authority’s (GESA) Ithaca and Perrinton fire stations. Additionally, Zeeland Farm Services (ZFS) Ithaca is covering the cost of additional safety equipment needed by firefighters to enter grain bins for rescue purposes and assisting with training for all GESA firefighters.

As a thank you to those who donated to the fundraiser, Harrison personally baked 44 pies, including apple, Dutch apple, and cherry flavors.

Learn more about her fundraiser efforts by facebook.com/ZoeyHarrison1999.