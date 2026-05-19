8THIRTYFOUR schools to host "Big Deal Energy" workshop

Kim Bode has been in the small business industry in West Michigan for over 19 years. The CEO and founder of communications and learning company 8THIRTYFOUR, Kim has developed an education model that goes beyond the traditional approach for job applications.

"Big Deal Energy" is a branding methodology that uncovers individual quirks, personal branding, and how one can stand out in their professional environment. While employers are citing soft skill gaps as a hiring challenge, Kim's approach brings out future employees' authenticity, ambition, and energy.

There is an upcoming workshop on June 23 from 3:30 to 6 P.M. where those seeking employment opportunitites and advancement can learn how to develop resources to own their presence and demonstrate capability. The Big Deal Energy Workshop is not a lecture - it is a hands-on event where attendees will develop ten year goals, discover what makes you you, how others see you, and how you can thrive in your career by showing up as your authentic self.

Registration for the workshop is $249 and can be made at 8thirtyfour.com. All course materials will be provided.

Kim sat down with Michelle to share more.

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