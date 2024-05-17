8th annual Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair takes place on May 18

Big things can come in small packages, and that statement is true when seeing the kid vendors at the upcoming Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair on Saturday.

The event will showcase 100 kid-run businesses, featuring over 200 kids involved from more than 60 area schools. These children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

Kid entrepreneurs Lucas Roefer, Mckinley Remijn, and Quincy Remijn show off the products they'll be presenting at the event on the Fox 17 Morning Mix.

Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair will happen at The Community Ada on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The next fair will take place in September on the 21st at the Grandville Farmers Market.

Learn more about the kids involved or how to sign up for the next event at grchildrensbusinessfair.com.