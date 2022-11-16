70+ original works by Vincent Van Gogh on display at Detroit Institute of Art

One century ago, the Detroit Institute of Arts became the first public museum to purchase a painting by Vincent Van Gogh. Today, they're celebrating the artist with a huge exhibition featuring over 70 original works by the Dutch post-impressionist artist.

Van Gogh in America features paintings, drawings, and prints displayed in the museum which will allow visitors to experience the defining moments, people, and circumstances that catapulted Van Gogh’s work to widespread acclaim in the United States.

Van Gogh in America is arranged in a narrative fashion spanning nine galleries, featuring major works such as Self-Portrait (1887), Van Gogh’s Chair [dia.org] (1888), Starry Night (Starry Night over the Rhône) (1888), The Bedroom (1889), and The Olive Trees (1889).

The exhibition will run through January 22, 2023.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the exhibit, visit DIA.org.