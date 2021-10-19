6 things you can do with pumpkins

Do you love pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice lattes? It’s pumpkin time and there are so many uses for them that you may not have known.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some smart ideas on how to use your pumpkins at home in creative and different ways.

Pumpkin Puree

Cut a pumpkin in half and then scoop out the guts. Places the cut halves, cut side down in a baking dish, and add a cup of water. Bake for approximately 90 minutes or until the flesh of the pumpkin is soft. Scoop the flesh out and add to a blender. Mix until blended. Save for pies, pancakes, and soups.

Pumpkin Face Mask

Pumpkins are rich in zinc and vitamins A, C and E. Take 5 teaspoons of your homemade pumpkin puree, add three teaspoons of brown sugar, and a splash of milk. Mix together and place on the face in a circular motion. Leave on for 20 minutes then wash off! Great for exfoliating and it smells great too.

Sugar & Spice Pumpkin Seeds

Dry your pumpkin seeds in the oven for 45 minutes at 250 degrees. Stir them as they dry. In a bowl, mix together two tablespoons of white sugar, salt, and pumpkin spice mix. In a skillet, add the dried pumpkin seeds and four tablespoons of white sugar. Takes about 45 seconds for the sugar to melt. Immediately transfer the seeds to the bowl of dry ingredients and stir until they are coated. Let them cool before eating.

Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Latte

Add ¾ cup 2% milk into a saucepan along with ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, 1 teaspoon pumpkin puree, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Stir well on medium heat. Make your coffee or espresso. Take the milk away from the burner just before it boils. Use a milk frother to froth or mix in your blender. Add it to your coffee and you are ready to go!

Pumpkin Bowls

Find a small pumpkin that will sit straight when it’s on your table. Cut the top of the pumpkin off (use a pencil to mark your cut line) and clean out the inside. Place on a cookie sheet and cook both the top and main part of the pumpkin at 400 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Serve your soup right from this bowl!

Decorate your pumpkin

Use chalkboard paint to paint your pumpkins and decorate with chalk.

