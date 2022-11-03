5th Street Hall is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and you're invited!

The Polish roots in the Grand Rapids community run strong with the history of the people and the buildings they reside in. The St. Adadlbert Aid Society is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and they're inviting everyone in the community to come down to Fifth Street Hall to celebrate.

On November 5 from Noon to closing, people can come to Fifth Street Hall to enjoy food, drinks, dancing, and many other fun activities.

Fifth Street Hall is located at 701 Fifth Street NW - Grand Rapids

To learn more or to reserve a spot, call (616) 774-2312.