5th grade student writes and publishes fiction book, "Mike's Madness: Free"

Reading to kids is one of the most important things a person can do for them, especially if it inspires them to create their own stories.

Books open the windows to the imagination, and 5th-grade student Isaiah Lowe used his love for books and storytelling to write his own.

Isaiah and his mom, TaKeisha Lowe, are teaming up to publish a new book series, “Mike’s Madness.” They sit down with the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about Isaiah’s writing process, and the inspiration behind his new story.

"Mike's Madness" is a thrilling journey of resilience and discovery. The story is centered around Mike, an orphan determined to escape from Madden Heights, a prison-like orphanage. His journey is not just about physical escape but also about uncovering his family's past and forging a future beyond the confines of the only home he's known.

“Mike's Madness: Free” is available on Amazon.