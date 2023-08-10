50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Fest takes place on August 11

August 11 officially marks the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Celebrations of all kinds will be taking place across the country, including the Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Fest.

The music of Hip Hop was born at a back-to-school party in the Bronx with two turntables, two copies of the same record, and a sound that truly created a new genre that brought together musicians, dancers, artists, and poets.

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Fest will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets cost $20 each, or a food donation to Feeding America West Michigan.

To learn more, visit pyramidschemebar.com.