Patriotic crafts add the perfect touch to the Independence Day festivities.

Sandy Sadler, creator of Bowdabra along with a DIY Craft and Home Decor expert shows how people can create crafts and decorations to celebrate America.

Patriotic Wreath from Paper Plate

Patriotic Banner from Sponge Paint

Patriotic Tea Light from Craft Sticks and Paper Roll

Patriotic Pool Noodle Wreath

To check out these crafts or find other DIY projects, head to bowdabra.com/blog.