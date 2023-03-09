4 Ways to Embrace Working “Mom Guilt” and use it to your benefit

We've all been there. Mom guilt, or the feeling of inadequacy and guilt that many mothers experience when they feel like they aren't doing enough for their children, can actually be a good thing in some cases.

Author of the new book, Career Confinement, and Women's Career Coach Elizabeth Pearson who coaches C-suite leaders at Fortune 500 companies including Meta, Nike, Google, and more, shares four ways to embrace that working “Mom-Guilt” and use it to your benefit.

Pearson is an executive coach who helps women in leadership positions feel more confident and in control of their careers while thriving in male-dominated fields. A former sales executive turned entrepreneur, coach, and author of Career Confinement; she provides quick, easy-to-follow action steps that will guide women into living a spiritually fulfilling life that aligns with their higher purpose.

In Career Confinement, Pearson talks about common career roadblocks that women face and how to overcome them. For those working moms who always have that feeling of mom guilt, here are some ways they can embrace working mom guilt and use it to their benefit in the workplace and at home:

It can motivate you to be a better parent: When you feel guilty about something you did or didn't do, it can be a powerful motivator to make changes and improve your parenting skills. Do your kids watch you go to a job every day that isn’t in alignment with your Purpose? Remind yourself that you are modeling for them what a happy and healthy woman looks like. If your standards have dipped below what’s acceptable (maybe in your job or relationship) then it’s time to make a change. If you don’t, you’ll be setting the bar for your kid's way below what they deserve.

It can help you prioritize: Mom guilt can help you identify what is truly important to you as a parent and help you prioritize your time and energy accordingly. Ask yourself, “What version of me are my kids getting?” Are they getting a burned-out mom with a short fuse and depleted energy? If the answer is yes, then maybe you’re prioritizing work over your own self-care and happiness. It’s time to evaluate the “drains” in your life. Is your job an energy drain or a joy? Is your relationship with your partner coasting on fumes?

It shows that you care: Feeling guilty about your parenting choices or actions is a sign that you are invested in your child's well-being and want to do your best for them.