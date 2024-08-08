4 healthier back-to-school snack recipes from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

August is Kids Eat Right Month, and it appropriately falls during a time when kids across the country are packing their backpacks and lunch bags. It's important to fuel kids with healthy foods and establish nourishing eating habits ahead of the school year.

Shanti Appello, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares four delicious and nutritious snack ideas for kids.

Homemade Smoothies

A great smoothie formula is 1 small handful of spinach or kale, 1 cup of frozen fruits, 1 cup of milk of choice, and a spoonful of nut butter. Try one of these for inspiration:



Apple Slices with Greek Yogurt Dip

While fruit snacks are convenient, they lack many of the benefits of the real deal, particularly gut-healthy fiber. Try to make real fruit part of snack time when possible. Honeycrisp apple slices taste great with your kid’s favorite yogurt flavor as a dipping sauce or a spoonful of almond or peanut butter.

Veggies and Whole Wheat Crackers with Hummus

Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and hearty carbohydrates. Paired with whole wheat crackers and cut vegetables like cucumbers, bell peppers and celery, it makes for a balanced snack for kids and adults alike.

Frozen Banana Yogurt Bites



3 bananas

¼ cup 60% dark chocolate chips

¼ cup yogurt, vanilla-flavored

Instructions



Peel bananas and cut 1-inch thick slices. Place banana slices a couple of inches apart on parchment paper. Using a glass, press down on the slices to expand into larger, thinner bites. In a microwavable safe bowl, add chocolate chips. Microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring in between and repeating until smooth and fully melted Drizzle yogurt and melted chocolate over the banana bites and freeze for 3-4 hours until solid. Enjoy as a snack or dessert.

For recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok