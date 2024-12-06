33rd annual Holiday Artists Market taking place on December 7

One-of-a-kind gifts are a great way to show people your care around the holiday season. Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design continues to showcase handcrafted art pieces and gifts as it holds the 33rd annual Holiday Artists Market on December 7.

This year's market will showcase more than 60 local artists, designers, and makers, including several KCAD students and alumni.

The 33rd Annual Holiday Artists Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside The Spark at Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design.

Learn more by visiting kcad.ferris.edu.

