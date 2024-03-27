3 ways to transform leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs into tasty sandwiches

Easter is a fun time to decorate hard-boiled eggs with bright colors and stickers, but what do you do with all the leftover eggs? Leftover hardboiled eggs can be used for a range of things like snacks, salads, and sandwiches.

Shanthi Appelo, Registered Dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan shares three healthy and tasty sandwich ideas to make the most of the Easter leftovers.

Avocado Egg Toast with Fresh Sprouts

Ingredients



2 slices sourdough bread

2 tsp. olive oil for pan method

½ avocado

2 tsp. lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, boiled to preference, sliced

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

½ cup fresh sprouts

Instructions



Toast sourdough in a toaster or in a pan. For the pan method, heat a medium-size skillet over medium-low heat with olive oil. Once warm, add bread and toast on each size until golden brown. On each piece of bread, mash ¼ of an avocado. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste along with 1 tsp. lemon juice. Top with sliced eggs, cherry tomatoes and fresh sprouts.

Scandinavian-inspired Smoked Salmon Egg Sandwich

Ingredients



2 slices rye bread

2 tsp. olive oil, if using pan method

3 Tbsp. cream cheese

½ cup arugula

2 tsp. lemon juice

¼ English cucumber, sliced thin

2 eggs, boiled to preference, sliced

4 oz. smoked salmon

Honey mustard drizzle to taste (or mix 1 Tbsp. mustard with 1/2 tsp. honey and 1 tsp. olive oil)

Fresh cracked pepper

Instructions



Toast sourdough in a toaster or on a pan. For the pan method, heat a medium-size skillet over medium-low heat with olive oil. Once warm, add bread and toast on each size until golden brown. Add 1.5 tablespoon cream cheese to each piece of bread. Top with cucumbers, arugula and a squeeze of lemon juice. Follow up with egg slices and salmon. Drizzle honey mustard to taste along with fresh cracked pepper. Enjoy!

Pesto and Sautéed Spinach Egg Sandwich

Ingredients



1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup fresh spinach

2 slices sourdough toast

2 Tbsp. pesto

1 Roma tomato, sliced

4 slices mozzarella

2 eggs, boiled to preference, sliced

Fresh cracked pepper

Instructions



In a medium skillet over medium-low heat, heat olive oil. Once warm, add garlic and allow to cook until fragrant. Add spinach and stir until lightly wilted. Move spinach to a plate. In the same skillet, toast bread with remaining garlicky olive oil in pan until golden brown on each side, about 2 minutes per side. Spread 1 tbsp. pesto on each toast, follow up with sautéed spinach, sliced mozzarella tomato and egg. Top with fresh cracked pepper. Enjoy!

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.