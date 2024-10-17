3 Seasonal Pumpkin Recipes to Pump Up Your Morning

Pumpkins are in season for eating and decorating in October, drawing many families to Michigan’s many pumpkin patches. A single cup of pumpkin provides seven grams of fiber to promote a healthy gut and aid in digestion.
With only about 50 calories per cup, pumpkin is a great low-calorie addition to add nutrients to a variety of breakfast dishes. Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, showcases three recipes featuring pumpkin to start off the morning.
Breakfast Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
- 2 oz light cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup, add more to taste
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree
- 1.5 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cinnamon graham cracker cookie, crumbled
- Optional - ½ banana, sliced for topping
Instructions
- In a blender, combine light cream cheese, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Blend until smooth
- Add mixture to a bowl, layering with the crumbled graham cracker cookie. Top with banana slices if desired.
High Protein Pumpkin Pancakes
- ¾ cup cottage cheese
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- ½ cup flour
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on a low setting until smooth.
- Preheat a pan over medium heat. Spray the pan with oil.
- Pour batter onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl
- 1 ½ frozen banana, halved
- ½ fresh banana, sliced
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup 100% pumpkin puree
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds
- 1/4 cup granola
Instructions
- In a blender, add the frozen banana, milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Blend until smooth.
- Spoon the mixture into a bowl. Top with additional pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin seeds and a sprinkle of granola.
