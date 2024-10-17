3 Seasonal Pumpkin Recipes to Pump Up Your Morning

Pumpkins are in season for eating and decorating in October, drawing many families to Michigan’s many pumpkin patches. A single cup of pumpkin provides seven grams of fiber to promote a healthy gut and aid in digestion.

With only about 50 calories per cup, pumpkin is a great low-calorie addition to add nutrients to a variety of breakfast dishes. Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, showcases three recipes featuring pumpkin to start off the morning.

Breakfast Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake



2 oz light cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. maple syrup, add more to taste

¼ cup pumpkin puree

1.5 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 cinnamon graham cracker cookie, crumbled

Optional - ½ banana, sliced for topping

Instructions

In a blender, combine light cream cheese, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Blend until smooth Add mixture to a bowl, layering with the crumbled graham cracker cookie. Top with banana slices if desired.

High Protein Pumpkin Pancakes



¾ cup cottage cheese

¼ cup milk

1 egg

¼ cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. baking powder

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ cup flour

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on a low setting until smooth. Preheat a pan over medium heat. Spray the pan with oil. Pour batter onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl



1 ½ frozen banana, halved

½ fresh banana, sliced

¼ cup Greek yogurt

¾ cup milk

¼ cup 100% pumpkin puree

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup granola

Instructions

In a blender, add the frozen banana, milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Blend until smooth. Spoon the mixture into a bowl. Top with additional pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin seeds and a sprinkle of granola.

