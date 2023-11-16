3 holiday decorating tips from Deidre Interiors

For nearly 15 years, Deidre Interiors has been helping people create comfortable, colorful spaces that blend everyday sophistication with Michigan's natural beauty, and that includes helping decorate for the holidays.

Deidre Remtema, owner of Deidre Interiors, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and shares decorating tips on how to liven up the home for the holiday season.

Want to shop for Christmas decor and more? European Antiques business Monroe North Imports is teaming up with LaFontsee Gallery for the Holidays for a shopping event. Deidre Interiors is participating in the Uptown Shop Hop on December 7 from 3-9 p.m. with six distinct Monroe North furniture vignettes, mixed with LaFontsee art.