3 healthy recipes for your Friendsgiving Feast

Friendsgiving has become an annual tradition for many, a time to gather with friends and share a festive meal before the whirlwind of family holiday dinners begins. While turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are often the stars of the table, Friendsgiving is a great opportunity to make twists on family favorites and share cultural dishes.

Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, showcases three healthy recipes that are twists on family favorites to bring to your Thanksgiving gathering.

Greek Yogurt Whipped Feta Dip with Apple and Pecan Topping



4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 honeycrisp apple, diced

1 shallot, diced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, stems removed

¼ cup chopped pecans

Salt to taste

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup Greek 2% fat yogurt

Zest from 1/2 lemon

1 tsp. honey

Instructions



Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add apples, shallots and thyme. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until lightly softened. Add pecans and thyme. Continue cooking for 5 minutes until apples are lightly caramelized. Season with salt to taste. ﻿﻿﻿Turn off heat and set mixture aside in a bowl to cool. Add feta crumbles, Greek yogurt, lemon zest to a food processor. Pulse until combined. ﻿﻿﻿Slowly stream remaining olive oil into mixture and blend until creamy and smooth. ﻿﻿﻿Spoon whipped feta onto a serving dish. Top with apple topping a drizzle of honey. Serve with fresh vegetables, crackers and pita.

Crispy Rice Kale and Cranberry Salad



2 cups cooked and cooled jasmine rice

2.5 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. orange juice

1 tsp. thyme

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tsp. minced shallot

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. honey

Salt and pepper to taste

2 bunches of kale, ribs and stems removed

1/3 cup dried cranberries

½ English cucumber, chopped

4 ounces goat cheese

1/3 cup sliced raw almonds

Instructions



Preheat oven to 400°F and line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix rice with olive oil and soy sauce, then spread a thin layer on prepared baking sheet. Roast for 30-35 minutes, tossing every 10-15 minutes, until crispy. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Prepare the salad by making the dressing. In a jar, add olive oil, red wine vinegar, orange juice, thyme, Dijon mustard, shallot, garlic and honey. Shake vigorously and add salt and pepper to taste. Shake again before adding to salad. Prepare the salad. Add kale and the dressing and massage for 20 seconds. Then add dried cranberries, cucumbers, goat cheese, almonds and the crispy rice. Toss lightly and serve.

Garlicky Green Beans with Anchovy Breadcrumbs



5 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

16 oz fresh green beans, trimmed and washed

5 garlic cloves, finely minced, divided

2 Tbsp. light soy sauce

1 Tbsp. anchovy paste

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Lemon wedges

Instructions



In a large pan over medium heat, heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Once oil is hot, add green beans and sear for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn the temperature to low. Add 2 minced garlic cloves and allow to cook for about 3 more minutes. Add soy sauce and mix. Allow the green beans to continue cooking slowly and staying warm while you prepare the breadcrumbs. In a separate pan heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat. Add the anchovies paste and stir until they melt into the oil. Lower the heat and add the remaining garlic and some black pepper and stir a couple of minutes. Add breadcrumbs and cook until deeply fragrant and well toasted. Remove from the heat. Cool and combine with the parsley and cheese. Sprinkle over green beans. Serve with lemon wedges.

