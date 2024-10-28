3 easy, healthy and cozy weeknight meals from The Feel Good Foodie

From work to school, sports, clubs, and commitments, finding time to spend together as a family can be close to impossible. But, we all have to eat, and getting everyone together over a delicious meal once or twice a week is so valuable.

The Feel Good Foodie, Yumna Jawad, can help you do that with three easy, healthy, and cozy weeknight meals perfect for avoiding the last-minute panic of what to make for dinner. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase how to make Pistachio Pasta, Chicken & Zucchini Skillet, and Lemon Dill Tuna Patties.

All of these meals can be found in her debut best-selling cookbook – Feel Good Foodie – which features 125 approachable and delicious “Middle Eastern meets Midwestern” recipes for the entire family.

Learn more at feelgoodfoodie.net.

