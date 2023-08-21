28th Street Metro Cruise returns to Grand Rapids on August 25 & 26

The 28th Street Metro Cruise is roaring into Grand Rapids, bringing so many amazing cars, horsepower, and plenty of family fun on August 25 & 26.

There will be two main event sites at Rogers Plaza and Woodland Mall each featuring a collection of more than 60 cars lining the perimeter of the venue, cars featured on Dream Wheels, demonstrations from the Grand Rapids Fire Departments, live music performances, and more.

The Metro Cruise will host five official sites with dozens of activities for kids and adults throughout the weekend. Activities include a climbing wall, a cornhole tournament, arts and crafts, paintball, and so much more.

Food and drink will also be sold on sight.

To see a complete schedule, visit 28thstreetmetrocruise.org.