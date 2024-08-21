25th Annual All GM Show happening at Berger Chevrolet this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you’re a car lover in West Michigan, come to Berger Chevrolet on August 23 and 24 for the 25th Annual All GM Show! It’s a two-day jam-packed weekend for the whole family.

On Friday, August 23, race your GM vehicle at the US 131 Motorsports Park! Racers must be 18 years old or older, and wear long pants, and closed-toe shoes. Registration for this event is $20 and is limited to 100 racers, so be sure to get there when registration opens at 9 a.m.

Following the racing is the pre-show party at Berger from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music by The Night Caps, and many cars on display.

Then on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the All GM Show will take place at Berger Chevrolet’s location on 28th Street. Drivers interested in registering their car for the show can do so until noon for a $20 fee. Then for spectators, the first 300 entrants will get a free t-shirt and water bottle, as well as get to taste food from delicious food trucks while looking at cool cars.

For full event details, visit bergerchevy.com/all-gm-show/.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok