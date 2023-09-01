20th annual Mayors' Grand River Cleanup kicks off week-long event on September 9

It's time once again to keep the Grand River that's so prominent in the Grand Rapids' cityscape clean and beautiful! The West Michigan Environmental Action Council and the City of Grand Rapids are hosting the 20th annual Mayors' Grand River Cleanup for a week in September.

The event starts with a kickoff celebration in downtown Grand Rapids on September 9 and runs for an entire week through September 16.

The kickoff event on September 9 will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6th Street Park. Mayor Bliss of Grand Rapids, and former mayor George Heartwell, along with other elected officials will be in attendance and helping with the scheduled cleanup.

During the event, participants can help clean sites in downtown Grand Rapids before returning to 6th St Park for food, music, and a beer garden.

Then throughout the week-long event, groups can sign up to adopt a location in the community to clean. Free disposable gloves and bags will be provided to all registered volunteers.

WMEAC asks participants to forward their results to mayorscleanup@wmeac.org or share their impact using #MayorsCleanup2023 on social media.

Event details and registration information are available online at wmeac.org/mayors-cleanup. Registration is required for all event participants and to receive cleanup supplies.