2025 Caregiver ReTreat: A Day of Rest, Renewal & Rejuvenation for Caregivers

The Lucas Project was founded to help caregivers of children with special needs. Jess Ronne realized there was a real need for caregiver respite when her son, Lucas was born after suffering a stroke in utero. While Lucas thrived in many ways, Jess and her husband noticed there was a lack of resources and accessibility, particularly caregiver support. Today, Lucas is still thriving, and so is his namesake non-profit.

But caregiving extends beyond those with special needs. That is why she created the Caregiver 2025 Retreat. This will be a day of inspiring and educational speakers, activities, food, fellowship and above all, rest. This event is for caregivers in all capacities, those who care for children, aging parents, friends going through cancer treatments, parents of children of disabilities, anyone who takes care of another human being.

This event is April 26, 2025 from 9:00am-5:00pm at the Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville. Ticketsare $99 each or $500 for a table of 6 caregivers.

***If you get a ticket before 3/10, it's BOGO - so just $100 for 2 tickets.***