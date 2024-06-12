2024's Brand It Blue Initiative raising funds and donations for Wedgwood Christian Services

Life is better when we can share our gifts, resources, and support to those who need it. For almost 30 years, Express Employment Professionals has partnered with a local organization to bring hope to the community through their initiative, Brand It Blue.

For 2024, Express Employment Professionals has partnered with Wedgwood Christian Services to share the organization’s life-changing impact in the West Michigan community.

Wedgwood Christian Services is a comprehensive social services agency that provides residential care for children under 18 years of age who have been chronically neglected and experienced significant trauma that has impacted their mental, emotional, and behavioral health, as well as counseling services and community programs for kids, adults, and families across West Michigan.

June 24 – July 25, individuals from the public are invited to donate items at the Express Employment Professionals Companies office at 1760 44th Street SW, Suite 10, Grand Rapids, that will assist in Wedgwood's mission. The Express Employment Professionals Companies will also host a collection site for the duration of the campaign.



The 2024 Brand It Blue Initiative will take place from June 24 to July 25 and feature donation collection sites at participating local businesses across the Greater Grand Rapids area.

