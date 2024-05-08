2024 Wege Prize Finalists & Awards presented on May 17

Five innovative projects from around the world targeting food insecurity, waste/pollution, and resource conservation have been selected by expert judges for public presentation in mid-May in Michigan in the finale of Wege Prizes.

Wege Prizes, hosted by Kendall College of Art and Design, is an annual competition that attracts student teams from universities across the globe to develop sustainable, circular economy ideas with real-world applications.

The influential annual event attracts attention from leaders in education, environmental groups, and regional government to learn about the budding solutions from universities around the world.

This year's top five finalist teams, made up of students from nine different countries, have developed cutting-edge projects related to food insecurity, waste reduction, sustainable agriculture, and more.

Finalists will pitch their concepts to a live audience and expert judges on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at KCAD's 17 Fountain building, competing for $65,000 in cash prizes.

To attend the 2024 Wege Prize Awards or to view the live stream, RSVP at kcad.edu/wege2024.