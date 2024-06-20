2024 Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake

Fans of live theater need to pull out their calendars and get ready to attend some amazing shows this summer at the newly renovated Playhouse at White Lake.

Here are the big stage productions taking place at the theater this summer:

Nunsense! A Summer Theatre Festival Musical

Tickets $27 or Students, $12 Rush at the Door

Evening Performances

July 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances

July 21, 27, and 28 at 2:00 p.m.

The Foursome- a Summer Theatre Festival comedy

Evening Performances

August 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances

August 10 and 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Til Beth Do Us Part- a Summer Theatre Festival comedy

Evening Performances

August 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances

August 17 and 18 at 2:00 p.m.

To see a schedule of upcoming performances and to purchase tickets, visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.

