2024 Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake

Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Fans of live theater need to pull out their calendars and get ready to attend some amazing shows this summer at the newly renovated Playhouse at White Lake.

Here are the big stage productions taking place at the theater this summer:

Nunsense! A Summer Theatre Festival Musical
Tickets $27 or Students, $12 Rush at the Door
Evening Performances
July 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee Performances
July 21, 27, and 28 at 2:00 p.m.

The Foursome- a Summer Theatre Festival comedy
Evening Performances
August 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee Performances
August 10 and 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Til Beth Do Us Part- a Summer Theatre Festival comedy
Evening Performances
August 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee Performances
August 17 and 18 at 2:00 p.m.

To see a schedule of upcoming performances and to purchase tickets, visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.

