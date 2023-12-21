2023 Holiday Recycling Guide: What can be recycled, and what goes in the trash

Piles of beautifully wrapped boxes and bags under the tree quickly become a big pile of trash on Christmas morning. But it doesn't have to all be tossed in the trash, many of those holiday items can be recycled.

The Kent County Department of Publis Works is helping residents reduce waste this holiday season with the release of its 2023 Holiday Recycling Guide, which details how to properly recycle and dispose of common holiday-related items.

Items for curbside recycling bins include:



Glass bottles and jars

Food cartons

Hard plastics like jugs and tubs

Cardboard

Metal cans and foil

Paper cups

Items needing special disposal, and can't go into recycling bins, include: