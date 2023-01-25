Watch Now
2023 Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off taking place January 28

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 25, 2023
The best way to warm up during the cold winter months is from the inside out with a warm bowl of chili. The bowls of chili will be plentiful in downtown Kalamazoo this weekend at the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off.

There will be over 30 chilis to taste throughout downtown Kalamazoo including vegan and vegetarian options. Tasters can rate the chilis on a scale of 1-10 to help judges determine awards for Best Restaurant, Best Retail, and The People’s Choice.

Tasters can pick up a Chili Bingo card, where people can mark off the chilis they've sampled. Get a bingo, and win a free Chili t-shirt.

The festival will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The headquarters for the festival will start at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Arcus Gallery.

The event is free to attend, but commemorative spoons will be available for purchase for $6 online or on-site.

Learn more by visiting downtownkalamazoocookoff.com.

