A first-of-its-kind concert is taking the stage in Ada while raising money and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The Friar Fight Rocks the River concert is free and family-friendly, featuring local artists playing classic rock and country hits. Join the event for a night of music while enjoying all downtown Ada has to offer.

The music starts at 7 p.m. at Legacy Park on July 28.

To stay updated on the event, follow their Facebook page.