19th Annual Fashion & Frolic: Garden Party

The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce in Muskegon was founded more than 70 years ago to promote community and create civic awareness. Today, this group of nearly 200 women continues by working to make a difference: giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits and area projects.

The community can help them with their goal by supporting their largest fundraiser of the year, the 19th annual Fashion and Frolic: Garden Party.

The fundraiser is the source of funds that WDCC can grant back into the community during the next twelve months. Funds raised support area non-profit agencies, annual student scholarships, community beautification projects, and much more.

Fashion & Frolic: Garden Party will take place on May 2 at the Event Center & Loft Fricano Place in Muskegon. The event features a “delightful” Buffet, cash bar, “fabulous” Silent Auction, “fun” Raffles, a “captivating” runway Style Show, and “enticing” Vendor Marketplace exhibiting unique merchandise from local merchants.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the vendor marketplace, the buffet takes place at 6, followed by a runway-style show, silent auction, and raffles. Mobile Bidding of the Silent Auction will open on April 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased at womensdivision.org.