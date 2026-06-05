1920s Detroit meets historical fiction in "A Fortune of Sand"

Ruta Sepetys is the daughter of a Lithuanian refugee, raised in a family of historians and artists, bringing stories of the human condition and resiliency in her literature. A New York Times bestselling author, Ruta's latest novel, A Fortune of Sand , is available now.

A Fortune of Sand is Ruta's first novel for adult readers. Set in 1920s Detroit at the height of Prohibition and growth of the automotive industry, the book follows automotive heiress Marjorie Lennox discovering a tangled web of lies within her family.

The book retails for $30 and is available for purchase online and in stores.

Ruta visited the Morning Mix to talk about the novel.

Visit rutasepetys.com for more information. You can also connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

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