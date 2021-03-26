15-year-old Alina Morse shares success story of her sugar-free candy company, Zolli Candy

Almost everyone in the world can't resist nibbling on a piece of candy, but never have a care in the world about how unhealthy it is for their body and their teeth. However, one Michigan teen is providing a tasty treat for kids everywhere while protecting their teeth from cavities with Zollipop candy.

It all started when she went to the bank with her dad, and the teller offered her a lollipop. Alina remembered how her parents told her sugar was bad for her teeth, so she declined. However, it started to make her think, why weren't there many sugar-free candy options for kids out there? It was at the age of 7-years-old she made it her mission to let kids have healthy candy that tasted good.

Together, Alina and her dad set off to make delicious lollipop treats that were actually good for teeth. In 2014, the first Zollipops treat hit the shelves: a delicious vegan, all-natural, sugar-free candy.

Now, fast-forward to 15-years-old, the Michigan teen has a multi-million dollar company surrounding the entire concept.

