"100 Things to Do in Holland, Michigan, Before You Die" gives insider's tour of the city

A new book released by a Holland resident is providing insight on places to go and things to do when heading to the city she calls home. "100 Things to Do in Holland, Michigan, Before You Die," by Veronica Bareman, takes readers on an insider's tour of her hometown with wonderful ideas to keep the whole family busy.

Veronica Bareman, also known as the Hip Grandma with a Camera, is a Travel Writer and Photographer from Holland, Michigan. After moving here twenty years ago and raising five kids, she’s fully embraced all that Holland offers.

Explore the internationally celebrated Tulip Time Festival, marked with millions of tulips in stunning bloom. Outside the annual festival that draws over 500,000 people each year, you’ll find the same down-home, friendly feel running throughout the community’s veins at restaurants like the New Holland Brewing Company and Crazy Horse Steakhouse. Step inside an authentic working windmill at Windmill Island Gardens and get an unparalleled panoramic view of Holland Harbor and Lake Macatawa at Mt. Pisgah. Bite into a made-from-scratch Pig in the Blanket at Russ’s and discover the best places to spend your day on or near the water with a rental from Holland Water Sports.

100 Things to Do in Holland, Michigan, Before You Die is available wherever books are sold.

Meet Veronica in person for the following book signings:

Holland Museum

Monday, October 9, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Fellinlove Farms, 6364 144th Ave, Holland

Saturday, October 14, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Jean Marie's Downtown,190 S River Ave, Holland

Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Wooden Shoe Antique Mall

Saturday, October 21, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.