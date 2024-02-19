10 frontline workers honored for going above and beyond at West Michigan Works! Essential Service Awards

West Michigan Works! honored ten frontline workers for going above and beyond in their jobs at the 2023 Essential Service Awards.

The Essential Service Awards took place at the Economic Club of Grand Rapids on February 5, where West Michigan Works! recognizes frontline workers who go above and beyond their daily responsibilities and display integrity, passion, and commitment. Each honoree received a $100 gift card.

Essential Service Awards categories include administrative/office worker, cleaning/housekeeping/groundskeeping, childcare, food service, government, health care/elder care, hospitality, nonprofit, retail, skilled labor, and transportation.

To be eligible for an Essential Service Award, individuals must have at least two years of employment with their current company, hold a non-managerial position, and exhibit pride in their job, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and effective time management.