1-800-GOT-JUNK will take away all your unwanted junk from fall cleaning

Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 20, 2021
Ready to start fresh with a clean, organized closet or garage? Just put all the stuff you don't want in boxes or a pile, and the crew at 1-800-GOT-JUNK will come to collect it for you!

From the trinkets in the closet to broken appliances taking up space in the garage, no matter what condition the item is in, 1-800-GOT-JUNK will swing by your location and take it away.

1-800-GOT-JUNK doesn't immediately take everything to a landfill, they will go through all the items you've collected and donate the useful items to nonprofits in West Michigan.

Learn more about the services they provide by visiting 1800gotjunk.com.

