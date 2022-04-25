1-800-GOT-JUNK shares simple ways you can help planet Earth

1-800-GOT-JUNK is all about helping the planet! When consumers use their services to get rid of all their unwanted junk, about 70 percent of it is repurposed, reused, or recycled.

Here are some ways people can keep trash out of landfills and help the planet:

Reduce the amount of water used simply by turning off the faucet while you're brushing your teeth, or reducing the shower by a couple of minutes.

Also, drink water with a reusable water bottle or refill the plastic one you currently have.

Lastly, recycle those one-time useless containers. Many of the plastic ones can easily be recycled!

