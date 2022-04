1-800-GOT-JUNK is all about helping the planet! When consumers use their services to get rid of all their unwanted junk, about 70 percent of it is repurposed, reused, or recycled.

Here are some ways people can keep trash out of landfills and help the planet:

Bring reusable shopping bags when you go shopping. Just using those three to four bags a day can make a big impact on the amount of plastic that goes into the landfill.

Sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK.