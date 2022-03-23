1-800-GOT-JUNK can get rid of all your unwanted junk from spring cleaning

Spring cleaning is in full swing for many families this time of year, or maybe families are just getting started. For anyone who doesn't want their unwanted clutter lying around the house collecting dust, call the collectors at 1-800-GOT-JUNK.

Matt McKinney from 1-800-GOT-JUNK says getting all the junk out of the house is as simple as organizing the unwanted items into piles: donate, junk, and sell.

Once all the items are sorted, it's time to call 1-800-GOT-JUNK to collect unwanted items. Schedule an appointment by calling or going to their website, they'll come to pick up everything from the house in 90-minutes or less.

They'll take everything from inside and outside the house people no longer need. Items they take include but aren't limited to, TVs, electronics, furniture, small appliances, and more.

1-800-GOT-JUNK doesn't immediately take everything to a landfill either. They partner with 10 non-profits in West Michigan where they donate and re-purpose items collected from pick-ups. 70 percent of the items they collect are re-purposed and donated.

Finally, once the house is clear of clutter, the key to organization is knowing what is already in the house to prevent junk from accumulating. Take the newly cleaned space and take time to designate sections of space to certain items, or for those who are feeling extremely nerdy, use a label maker to mark what goes where.

Learn more about the services they provide by visiting 1800gotjunk.com.

Sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK.