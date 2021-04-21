1-800-GOT-JUNK aims to reduce, reuse, and recycle items they collect

One of the easiest ways to clear the junk out of the house is to call 1-800-GOT-JUNK. They'll take just about anything, including tires!

1-800-GOT-JUNK has a mission to keep junk out of landfills, aiming to recycle, reuse, and repurpose 70 percent of the product they collect.

When they collect items from your home, they take those items to their warehouse to be sorted. They remove items that can be recycled such as metal, tires, plastic, glass and more complicated items like outdated electronics.

For items that still have quality in them such as furniture, snowblower, and other gently used items, they refurbish those items and give them back to organizations in need of them like Habitat for Humanity.

Appointments for collection can be made as soon as an hour before pick-up. To learn more, call their customer service line at 1-855-962-5556 or visit 1800gotjunk.com.