"1-2-3 A Deep Breath For Me" educates kids on how to handle anxiety

Fear and anxiety doesn't just impact teens and adults, many young children deal with these complex emotions and they can be hard to process.

Author Hillary Harper used those emotions as inspiration behind a new children's book to be a resource for parents and educators hoping to support children's mental health. It's called "1-2-3 A Deep Breath For Me," a story that helps children experiencing anxiety know that they’re not alone through the heartwarming tale of two adorable dogs, one of which struggles with his feelings of fear and anxiousness.

Mental Health Awareness Month is May, and 1-2-3, A Deep Breath for Me arrives just in time for parents, educators, and mental health professionals to add this book to their collection of resources for children coping with anxiety.

Hillary Harper joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to take a deeper dive into the story book, and why it's such an important tool for parents, kids, and educators everywhere.