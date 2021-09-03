Morning Buzz: September 3

1. The Grand River is beautiful, but it needs a good cleaning. The mayor's Grand River cleanup is looking for volunteers!

In order to give people flexibility and with health and safety in mind, this year's event will take place over a one-week period from September 11-18.

Volunteers can sign up as an individual or in groups to clean up streets, storm drains and streams, along with the Grand River itself.

There are also several areas set to be cleaned up throughout the communities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville, Walker, Kentwood, and East Grand Rapids. West Michigan Environmental Action Council will provide gloves and bags.

For more information and to register for the cleanup, go to wmeac.org.

2. It's been years in the making, and now the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is complete.

They opened the doors on Thursday, giving the governor and vets a special tour. The facility will provide short-term and long-term care like rehab and therapy. Officials say it was also specifically designed to meet veterans' mental and emotional needs.

Some have already have moved in, and the others will be coming later this month.

3. The flavors of fall are coming earlier this year. Just as Starbucks brought back the pumpkin spice latte, Krispy Kreme will soon be offering a selection of pumpkin spice doughnuts.

Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme will be selling an array of pumpkin spice doughnuts, including original glazed. Then there's the even more decadent option of an original glazed pumpkin spice filled with cheesecake.

Last, but not least, an old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut. The special pumpkin spice varieties are only available for next week and will be followed by another classic fall flavor- apple cider- and then maple glaze.

4. Purchase limits are back at America's largest grocery warehouse chain.

Costco reinstating purchase limits on popular grocery items at some of its stores. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, and as customers stock up on back-to-school items and household essentials.

In an alert posted on its website, the retailer did not specify which items could be affected.

However, on social media, shoppers have reported seeing product shortages of toilet paper, paper towels, and water in short supply at some Costco locations.

5. The largest employer in the country joins the ranks of big companies looking to add to their workforce.

Walmart announced they plan to hire 20,000 workers to prepare for the holiday rush. The increase in facilities like distribution and fulfillment centers will help mitigate any supply chain pains.

Delta airlines is preparing for the next travel season by doubling the number of roles they were already looking to fill from before the COVID-19 pandemic forced global lockdowns.

Now they're preparing to bring 30,000 new employees on board saying they are working towards removing

them from the pandemic.