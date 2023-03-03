Morning Buzz: March 3

1. Here's your chance to get LaughFest tickets without any processing fees.

Gilda's is hosting a pop-up shop on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on Bridge Street North West.

Along with purchasing tickets without processing fees, you'll be able to learn more about the festival, and stock up on cool vintage merch dating back to 2011.

LaughFest runs March 8 through the 12. Learn more at laughfestgr.org.

2. Grab those sneakers and help support people in your community who are having trouble keeping up with their utility bills.

Both Kent and Ottawa County are holding their Walk for Warmth through Community Action.

It's totally free to walk, but donations are welcome.

If you're in Kent County, the walk begins at 9 a.m. outside the department's building on Martin Luther King Junior Street in Grand Rapids. In Ottawa County, it begins at 9:30 at EV Construction on 6th street in Holland. Both counties have more information and link to register on their websites. All money raised will benefit local families

3. Lake Michigan Credit Union is celebrating National Reading Month with the Reading Adventure Contest.

Children 12 and under who read at least five books between now and March 31 will be entered to win $100. Plus, every child who completes the challenge and drops off their entry form to a local branch will get a bookmark and a sticker.

Learn more at lmcu.org/contests. Winners will be drawn at random by April 14.

4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Pistons have kicked off the "MI Kids Can" Piston For a Day social media sweepstakes for Michigan kids 6 through 14.

The sweepstakes will pick five winners with their prize being a special visit to the Detroit Pistons Performance Center which includes pistons swag, autographs, a private shoot-around with a player, and more.

The contest runs through March 11. Head to pistons.com/pistonforaday to enter.

5. The West Michigan Whitecaps are ready for the fans to have their say! The 14th annual fan voting contest to determine LMCU Ballpark's next culinary delight has begun.

The list has been narrowed down from several hundred ideas submitted by fans last month and the dozens of ideas coming out of the GFS test kitchen to just three choices.

There's the Fat Elvis Poutine, the Spicy Peanut Burger, and the firecracker dog. Voting will run through March 9 and will take place on the Whitecaps website.

The winner will be announced later this month.