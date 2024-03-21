Milwaukee mayor signs ordinance regulating demonstrations at RNC

Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson has signed an ordinance restricting demonstrations during the Republican National Convention, which will take place July 15-18.

The ordinance creates a specific speaking area and "parade route" for community groups. Both require prior sign-ups and time slots. Inside the speaking area, demonstrators are expected to only use microphones and sound systems provided by the city and to leave the area as soon as the time slot has finished.

If there are any cases of civil disturbance or potential violence, demonstrators will be removed immediately.

Community organizers attended a public works meeting earlier this week to voice their concerns about the ordinance.

They say it's too restrictive and that they don't trust the city's judgment when it comes to enforcement. City leaders, including the mayor's chief of staff, say these restrictions are necessary to make sure everyone's voices are heard fairly.

A portal will be opening soon for individuals and groups to register to demonstrate, and to sign up for a time slot in the designated area.

This story was originally published by Katlin Connin at Scripps News Milwaukee.

