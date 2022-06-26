Watch Now
Michigan State wants football fans to vote on student section T-shirt

Posted at 2:12 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 02:42:10-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — Michigan State Spartans football season will be here before you know it and voting for the new student section T-shirt has already begun.

Michigan State football is giving fans two options for a student section T-shirt designed by Nike.

They are encouraging people to vote for the shirt they think is the best, and the winning design will be announced in July.

You can place your vote HERE.

MSU's football season starts Friday, Sept. 2, against Western Michigan at 7 p.m., just in time for Spartan fans to show off their new apparel.

