Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Lansing, placed on leave

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper is on leave after shooting a 46-year-old man who police say pointed a gun at officers Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that troopers arrived at the intersection of Saginaw Street and Bartlett Street near Sparrow Hospital's St. Lawrence campus around 2 p.m. for a traffic crash.

Officers soon realized the man’s vehicle matched the description of one belonging to a wanted fugitive. The man then fled the scene to a nearby parking lot, police said.

Officers eventually found the suspect, who was armed, and told him to drop his weapon, police said, but he pointed the gun at officers.

A trooper then shot the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

The trooper was placed on leave while the incident is being investigated, which is normal procedure. Once Michigan State Police completes the investigation, it will be forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.


