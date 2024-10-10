Michigan restaurants band together to help Hurricane Helene victims, responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty-two Michigan restaurants are coming together on October 10 for a single Day of Giving fundraiser —donating all profits to the North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund and Mercy Chefs to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

While more than half of the deaths are confirmed in North Carolina, hundreds of small businesses and restaurants have also been destroyed, leaving hospitality workers across North Carolina and Georgia with nothing.

The North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund is managed through the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Foundation, a 501(c)(3), whose mission is to provide financial assistance to hospitality employees and students. The organization has been providing assistance for more than a decade.

North Carolina Hospitality Workers is redirecting all relief funds to the Western North Carolina region.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization, led by Chef Gary LeBlanc.

LeBlanc and his team provide prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in both natural disasters and emergencies.

Residents of Michigan are encouraged to help the restaurant workers in North Carolina and Georgia by dining at one of the 22 restaurants across Michigan.

The following restaurants in Michigan are involved in the single Day of Giving Fundraiser:

Metro Grand Rapids :



Alebird

Bagel Beanery - Michigan Street

Beltline Bar

Grand Coney Diner - Michigan Street

Noble Restaurant

Omelette Shoppe

Pete’s Grill & Tavern

Rainbow Grill - Grandville

Real Food Cafe - Alger Heights

Real Food Cafe - Plainfield Ave

Red Geranium Cafe - Byron Center Ave

Red Geranium Cafe - Gaines Township

Sundance Grill - Downtown Grand Rapids

Sundance Grill – Cascade

Northern Michigan:



Apache Trout Grill

Boone’s Prime Time Pub

Flap Jack Shack

Omelette Shoppe - Cass Street

Omelette Shoppe - Front Street

West End Tavern

To donate directly to the hurricane relief funds, please follow the links here: