Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Michigan restaurants band together to help Hurricane Helene victims, responders

On October 10, all profits from these 22 restaurants will go to help those impacted or helping with rescue, and recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.
Helene Aftermath
Stephan Pruitt / Fiasco Media
The aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina.
Helene Aftermath
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty-two Michigan restaurants are coming together on October 10 for a single Day of Giving fundraiser —donating all profits to the North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund and Mercy Chefs to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Read More: Death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 227 as recovery efforts continue

While more than half of the deaths are confirmed in North Carolina, hundreds of small businesses and restaurants have also been destroyed, leaving hospitality workers across North Carolina and Georgia with nothing.

The North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund is managed through the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Foundation, a 501(c)(3), whose mission is to provide financial assistance to hospitality employees and students. The organization has been providing assistance for more than a decade.

North Carolina Hospitality Workers is redirecting all relief funds to the Western North Carolina region.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization, led by Chef Gary LeBlanc.

LeBlanc and his team provide prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in both natural disasters and emergencies.

Residents of Michigan are encouraged to help the restaurant workers in North Carolina and Georgia by dining at one of the 22 restaurants across Michigan.

The following restaurants in Michigan are involved in the single Day of Giving Fundraiser:

Metro Grand Rapids:

  • Alebird
  • Bagel Beanery - Michigan Street
  • Beltline Bar
  • Grand Coney Diner - Michigan Street
  • Noble Restaurant
  • Omelette Shoppe
  • Pete’s Grill & Tavern
  • Rainbow Grill - Grandville
  • Real Food Cafe - Alger Heights
  • Real Food Cafe - Plainfield Ave
  • Red Geranium Cafe - Byron Center Ave
  • Red Geranium Cafe - Gaines Township
  • Sundance Grill - Downtown Grand Rapids
  • Sundance Grill – Cascade

Northern Michigan:

  • Apache Trout Grill
  • Boone’s Prime Time Pub
  • Flap Jack Shack
  • Omelette Shoppe - Cass Street
  • Omelette Shoppe - Front Street
  • West End Tavern

To donate directly to the hurricane relief funds, please follow the links here:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.