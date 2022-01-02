Members of Noecker family welcomed home after being kidnapped in Haiti

HART, Mich. — The Hart community welcomed home a family of Christian missionaries from West Michigan who were kidnapped in Haiti.

The community held a luncheon and prayer service Sunday afternoon for the family that attends Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County.

NOW: The Hart community is coming together to welcome home the Noecker family.



Last month, mom, Cheryl, and their five children were released after being kidnapped while on a mission trip in Haiti.



Seeing smiles and laughs among the fellowship happening here @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/iDKtdHGo3Z — Marisa Oberle (@marisa_oberleTV) January 2, 2022

The church earlier identified the hostages from Michigan as Ray Noecker, his wife Cheryl, along with their children Brandyn Noecker, 15, Kasondra Noecker, 14, Courtney Noecker, 18, Sheldon Noecker, 6, and Cherilyn Noecker, 27.

The family was among 17 people kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in October while in Haiti for a mission trip with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

According to the church, Cheryl and Sheldon were released on December 6. The four others made a daring escape a few weeks later, walking for miles until they came across help.

FOX 17 has a crew in Oceana County and you'll hear more from the family tonight on FOX 17 News at 10 p.m.

