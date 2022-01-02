Watch
Members of Noecker family welcomed home after being kidnapped in Haiti

Hart celebrates missionaries' return
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 14:29:43-05

HART, Mich. — The Hart community welcomed home a family of Christian missionaries from West Michigan who were kidnapped in Haiti.

The community held a luncheon and prayer service Sunday afternoon for the family that attends Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County.

The church earlier identified the hostages from Michigan as Ray Noecker, his wife Cheryl, along with their children Brandyn Noecker, 15, Kasondra Noecker, 14, Courtney Noecker, 18, Sheldon Noecker, 6, and Cherilyn Noecker, 27.

The family was among 17 people kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in October while in Haiti for a mission trip with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

According to the church, Cheryl and Sheldon were released on December 6. The four others made a daring escape a few weeks later, walking for miles until they came across help.

