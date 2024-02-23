This museum is hiring a Taylor Swift ‘superfan advisor’

Do you consider yourself Taylor Swift‘s biggest fan and the ultimate Swiftie? Do you know literally everything there is to know about the superstar, dating back to her childhood and up to an hour ago?

You can finally be rewarded for all that knowledge swirling around in your head, because London’s Victoria and Albert museum is hiring a “superfan advisor” on all things Taylor Swift! This is an absolute dream role for the sharpest Swiftie, and something they’ll know how to do “All Too Well.”

Read on for the details, and perhaps you’ll soon be packing to move across the pond.

According to the official job description, the Victoria and Albert museum is seeking, “the most studious Swiftie.” They want someone who can flex their deep knowledge about the megastar, and this “superfan advisor” will also help them learn more about their V&A collection “as well as the current cultural trends that will inform the future of museum collecting.”

This role goes beyond knowing every word to every Taylor Swift song. Applicants must have a “hyper niche interest” in the singer in order to advise on why the topic of Swift is “important to the history of Art and Design, and the future of creativity.”

“These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today,” museum director Dr. Tristram Hunt told The Guardian.

If you’ve got what it takes to be a Taylor Swift superfan advisor, you’ll get to educate the curatorial experts at the Victoria and Albert museum on everything you know about the beloved pop star. You’ll also get to peek behind the scenes at the museum to see specific items from their collection that are related to Swift.

Ready to apply? The V&A says they will “cover reasonable travel costs to the museum for the curatorial meeting, and successful candidates will receive a V&A membership as part of the role.”

Not a Swiftie but still interested in working at the Victoria and Albert Museum? The museum is hiring for four additional “superfan advisor” roles and also seeking those who have advanced insights on emojis, Crocs, tufting and drag.

Are you “…Ready for It?” Hurry and apply because the application deadline for the role is March 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. GMT.

