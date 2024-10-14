HELPING FIND THE LOST: Local community members buy pet microchip scanners

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Losing your pet is devastating. That's why a group of community members from Grand Haven geared up and purchased pet microchip scanners.

Tonya Christiansen is the owner of We Love Dogs in Grand Haven. "I was asking about what scanner to use, I had two people on my Facebook page offer to help finance it with me," explained Christiansen.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Tonya Christiansen, owner of We Love Dogs, holding her newly bought pet microchip scanner.

That's when Shari Savage of Spring Lake and Kelly Larson came in to help.

“We bought three scanners, and we split the cost," explained Christiansen. The three scanners are located at We Love Dogs in Grand Haven, The Grand Haven Public Safety Office, and Ottawa County's Sheriff's Office.

It was something Tonya thought about for a while.

“A nonprofit in Muskegon called Operation Solo, they recently did something like this, and it inspired me," said Christiansen.

The scanner itself is pretty simple to use.

“What we will do is we will scan them with this we push the little button and turn it on, and we wave it over the dog," explained Christiansen.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Tonya Christiansen's PetLink.net microchip scanner. Located at We Love Dogs in Grand Haven.

"We find the microchip number— it just gives me a number— And then I go on a website where I type the number in, and it will tell me the manufacturer of the microchip," said Christiansen.

That number can help Christiansen get in contact with the registered pet owner.

For Grand Haven's Public Safety Office, they're excited about the new toy.

“This is just kind of a fun tool to be able to put in our toolbox like everything else. It just does a different purpose," explained Nichole Hudson, Grand Haven Chief of Public Safety.

Tonya Christiansen From left to right: Shari Savage, a Spring Lake resident; Kelly Larsen of Fortino’s and Sweet Temptations; Chief Nichole Hudson of the Grand Haven Public Safety Office; and Tonya Christiansen of We Love Dogs.

Those scanners are all thanks to caring community members.

“When she approached me on this and said, 'Hey, would you be interested in and having one,' I was thrilled, and we are thrilled as an agency, for her to think of us," emphasized Chief Hudson.

